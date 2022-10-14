Yankees slugger Aaron Judge off to rough start in playoffs

NEW YORK (AP) — After bashing his way to a historic regular season, Aaron Judge is coming up empty in the playoffs. At least so far. The star slugger for the New York Yankees went 0 for 5 with four strikeouts in a 4-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians in Game 2 of their American League Division Series. He is 0 for 8 with seven strikeouts in the deadlocked best-of-five series. The 30-year-old Judge says he has been “a little late” at the plate. Judge hit .311 with 62 homers and 131 RBIs this season, breaking Roger Maris’ AL home run record and leading New York to the AL East title.

