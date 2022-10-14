SMU scores 20 unanswered in 3rd quarter, beats Navy 40-34

DALLAS (AP) — Tanner Mordecai passed for 336 yards and three touchdowns, and he rushed for 74 yards and a score to help SMU beat Navy 40-34. All four of Mordecai’s touchdowns went for 20-plus yards. Mordecai raced up the middle for a 60-yard touchdown run to begin SMU’s 20-point scoring run in the third quarter. Mordecai also had a short pass to Jordan Kerley, who used two good blocks along the sideline to race for a 33-yard touchdown. Mordecai connected with Roderick Daniels Jr. from 27-yards out for a 40-20 lead midway through the fourth. SMU recovered Navy’s onside kick with 2:30 left but went three-and-out before the Midshipmen scored with nine seconds left to cap the scoring.

