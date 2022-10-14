Reece James faces more tests amid World Cup fears

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Chelsea and England defender Reece James will see a specialist to determine the extent of his knee injury amid concerns ahead of the World Cup. The right back was taken off in the second half of Chelsea’s 2-0 win against AC Milan in the group stage of the Champions League on Tuesday. No date has been put on James’ potential return but with the World Cup starting next month he has presented the latest worry for England manager Gareth Southgate. Chelsea manager Graham Potter said doctors are yet to determine the full extent of the injury.

