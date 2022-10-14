Mike Keenan to coach host Italy in hockey at 2026 Olympics

MILAN (AP) — Mike Keenan has been named coach of the Italy ice hockey team. It gives the Stanley Cup winner a chance to guide the host country at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics. The 72-year-old Keenan last coached China-based Kunlun Red Star in the KHL in 2017. Keenan coached the New York Rangers to the Stanley Cup in 1994 and also won the KHL at Metallurg Magnitogorsk in 2014. Italy finished 11th in the 12-team tournament at the 2006 Turin Games when it also qualified as host. That was the team’s previous participation at the Olympics.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.