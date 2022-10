Grambling State and Southern have been invited to play in the second NBA HBCU Classic at this season’s All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City. The Feb. 18 game precedes the Saturday night All-Star events like the dunk contest, 3-point shootout and skills competition. The HBCU Classic will be aired on TNT, ESPN2 and NBA TV.

