Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 2:17 PM

Ga Tech hires Alabama’s J Batt as new athletic director

KION

By PAUL NEWBERRY
AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech has hired Alabama administrator J Batt as its athletic director. Batt is charge of the search for a new football coach. Batt was the executive deputy athletics director at Alabama under Greg Byrne. He replaces Todd Stansbury, who was fired on Sept. 26 along with football coach Geoff Collins after the Yellow Jackets started the season 1-3. Collins finished with an overall record of 10-28.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content