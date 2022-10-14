FIFA makes 10-team playoff draw for Women’s World Cup

ZURICH (AP) — Portugal will have to beat Thailand or Cameroon to advance to its first Women’s World Cup tournament next year. Three World Cup places are up for grabs to 10 teams in the intercontinental playoffs. The matches will be played in New Zealand from Feb. 18-23. Haiti was drawn to face Senegal with the winner advancing to face Chile. The third playoff bracket paired Taiwan with Paraguay and Papua New Guinea with Panama. The winners of the those games will meet. New Zealand and Australia will host the expanded 32-team Women’s World Cup from July 20-Aug. 20.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.