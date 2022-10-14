Despite losses, Cherington believes Pirates making progress

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have had back-to-back seasons with 100 losses, but general manager Ben Cherington believes better days are ahead. Cherington said Friday during his season-ending press availability that the Pirates are making progress in their goal of building a long-term winner in Pittsburgh. The Pirates went 62-100 this year after finishing 61-101 last season. It marked the second time in franchise history the Pirates had back-to-back seasons with triple-digit losses. They also did so for three seasons in a row from 1952-54.

