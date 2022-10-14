Dan Snyder, Jerry Jones have ‘long relationship’ as allies

A wide-ranging ESPN report about Dan Snyder points to a rift between the Washington Commanders owner and longtime confidant Jerry Jones. ESPN reported it’s possible the Dallas Cowboys owner can no longer protect Snyder from colleagues around the NFL looking to oust him. Their friendship has lasted more than two decades and remains a major reason Snyder is still in power. Snyder and Jones vacation together with their wives and have sat next to each other at league meetings. They even filmed a pizza commercial together in 2010 before Snyder’s ownership in Washington became an important issue.

