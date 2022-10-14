Bruce Sutter, Hall of Famer and Cy Young winner, dies at 69

Hall of Fame reliever and 1979 Cy Young winner Bruce Sutter has died. He was 69. Sutter’s son Chad told The Associated Press that Bruce Sutter was recently diagnosed with cancer and died Thursday night in hospice surrounded by his family. Sutter is considered one of the first pitchers to throw a split-finger fastball. He played 12 seasons in the major leagues, was a six-time All-Star and ended up with 300 saves over his career. He debuted with the Chicago Cubs in 1976. Sutter won a World Series in 1982 with the St. Louis Cardinals. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2006.

By The Associated Press

