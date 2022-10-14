Boston Marathon winner Kipyokei suspended for doping

MONACO (AP) — Boston Marathon winner Diana Kipyokei of Kenya has been suspended after testing positive for doping at the 2021 race she won. She’s also suspected of obstructing an investigation. The Athletics Integrity Unit says Kipyokei’s sample after winning in October last year had traces of triamcinolone acetonide. It is a glucocorticoid prohibited at races when an athlete does not have permission to use it as a medication. The AIU says 10 Kenyans have tested positive for triamcinolone since the start of 2021. The 28-year-old Kipyokei faces a four-year ban and her Boston win disqualified.

