Anunoby scores 32, Raptors beat Celtics in overtime 137-134

MONTREAL (AP) — OG Anunoby scored 32 points and Scottie Barnes added 25 as the Toronto Raptors defeated the Boston Celtics in 137-134 in overtime in Montreal. Precious Achiuwa had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Raptors, including the game-sealing rebound after Boston’s Payton Pritchard missed a potential game-tying shot. Derrick White and Jaylen Brown each scored 23 points for the Celtics. Jayson Tatum added 21 points and five assists. Marcus Smart finished with 15 points.

