Yankees, Guardians ALDS Game 2 rained out, will play Friday

NEW YORK (AP) — The second game of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians has been postponed because of rain in the forecast. It is rescheduled for Friday afternoon. New York won Tuesday’s opener of the best-of-five series 4-1. The rainout followed an unusual scheduled off day between Games 1 and 2. The teams may end up playing four days in a row. Games 3 and 4 are scheduled to be in Cleveland this weekend. If Game 5 is needed, it would be at Yankee Stadium on Monday night.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.