Wrong direction: Miami, Hokies hoping for something positive
By The Associated Press
Two longtime rivals going in the wrong direction will square off at Lane Stadium. Miami and Virginia Tech both enter the game on three-game losing streaks. Hopes are fading for both to contend for the ACC’s Coast Division title. The Hurricanes can ill-afford another setback after falling to division-leading North Carolina last weekend. Virginia Tech is coming off a game in which it allowed Pitt’s Israel Abanikanda to rumble for 320 yards and six TDs.