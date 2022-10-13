Richard’s 6 TDs leads N.C. Central over Morgan State 59-20

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Davius Richard accounted for six touchdowns to lead North Carolina Central to a 59-20 victory over Morgan State. Richard completed 17 of 24 passes for 217 yards with four touchdowns and added 66 yards rushing and two scores. Latrell Collier had 112 yards rushing on 16 carries and a touchdown for North Carolina Central (5-1, 1-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Carson Baker threw for 125 yards and a touchdown pass for Morgan State (2-4, 0-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference).

