Plumlee accounts for 7 TDs, UCF “Citronauts” rout Temple

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — John Rhys Plumlee accounted for seven touchdown to match a program record and led UCF to a 70-13 rout of Temple. Plumlee threw for 373 yards and four touchdowns and added another 37 yards on the ground with three scores. Plumlee threw a pair of TD passes each to Kobe Hudson and Ryan O’Keefe and ran for three scores. The Knights wore space-themed, all-black uniforms displaying a Canaveral blue “Space U” wordmark on the front of their jerseys, and rebranded as the Citronauts to honor employees at the Kennedy Space Center.

