Phils set for 1st home playoff game since 2011, face Braves
By DAN GELSTON
AP Sports Writer
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies are set to play their first home playoff game since 2011. The Phillies and Atlanta Braves are tied 1-1 in the best-of-five NL Division Series. Game 3 is Friday. The Phillies send Aaron Nola to the mound. Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker has yet to name a Game 3 starter. The Braves are expected to use either right-hander Charlie Morton or rookie righty Spencer Strider. The Phillies are looking for anything out of their big bats after a 3-0 Game 2 loss. NL home run champion Kyle Schwarber and Phillies teammate Rhys Hoskins are a combined 1 for 34 in the playoffs.