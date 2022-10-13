Oscar Garcia out as Reims coach in French league

REIMS, France (AP) — French club Reims has fired coach Oscar Garcia. The club says the Spaniard failed to live up to expectations. Reims has earned only eight points from its opening 10 league games yet managed to hold leader Paris Saint-Germain to a goalless draw last week. Reims says Garcia was fired “in view of the results “ and ”in order to protect the best interests of the institution.” Deputy coach William Still has been appointed as caretaker.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.