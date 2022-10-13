No. 4 Clemson visits another ACC foe in Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Clemson has won six straight games over Florida State, including the last four by double figures. When No. 4 Clemson visits Florida State on Saturday, there will be plenty on the line for both teams. The Tigers have already knocked off a pair of Top 25 divisional foes in Wake Forest and NC State. A win would give Clemson another notch in its march to a spot in the ACC title game. The Seminoles are looking to get back on track after consecutive losses to the Demon Deacons and Wolfpack.

