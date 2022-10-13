No. 25 James Madison looks to continue roll at Ga Southern

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — James Madison is experiencing success on an unprecedented timetable, landing its first AP Top 25 ranking in its first season in the Bowl Subdivision. Coach Curt Cignetti says it’s only one step for the Dukes. Another milestone could come Saturday when No. 25 James Madison visits Georgia Southern in a Sun Belt Conference game. With a win, the Dukes would achieve the first 6-0 start for a first-year FBS program. Cignetti says the ranking is “last week’s statement” and added “what you do on Saturday is this week’s news.” Georgia Southern has lost three of four games since beating Nebraska.

