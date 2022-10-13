NBA adds 4 new full-time referees, including 2 more women
By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer
The NBA’s roster of female referees is growing. Cheryl Flores and Dannica Mosher have been promoted to the level of full-time staff officials. The NBA now has eight women at the full-time referee level. That’s the most at one time. Flores and Mosher earned promotions from the G League level. So did Matt Kallio and Robert Hussey. Kallio is Canadian and becomes the NBA’s first international full-time official.