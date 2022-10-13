Mickelson says LIV on rise and PGA Tour trending downward

Phil Mickelson is back in Saudi Arabia for the first time since his disparaging remarks about the Saudis were published. And he’s doubling down on his support of Saudi-funded LIV Golf and his criticism of the PGA Tour. Mickelson says he’s glad he’s on the winning side of the divide in golf. He says LIV Golf with its 48-man fields is trending. And he says the PGA Tour is on a downward trend. Mickelson also says he never had an interview with Alan Shipnuck. He had said in February his comments to Shipnuck about the Saudis were off the record.

