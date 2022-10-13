Michigan State U. leader, hired after Nassar scandal, quits

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The president of Michigan State University says he is resigning, three years after he was hired in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual assault scandal. Samuel Stanley Jr. says he has lost confidence in the school’s governing board and can no longer serve. Since summer, Stanley has been under fire by some trustees, namely for the departure of a business school dean. Stanley was president of Stony Brook University in New York when he was hired three years ago at 50,000-student Michigan State. The school was trying to recover from a scandal involving Nassar, a campus sports doctor, who was accused of sexually assaulting hundreds of women and girls at Michigan State and elsewhere.

By JOEY CAPPELLETTI and ED WHITE Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.