Local favorite Lorenzo Musetti advances at Firenze Open

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Third-seeded Lorenzo Musetti rolled past 74th-ranked Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-3, 6-0 in the second round of the Firenze Open. The 20-year-old Musetti is playing in his home region of Tuscany. He hit 21 winners to his Spanish opponent’s eight. Musetti will next play Mackenzie McDonald, who eliminated Italian wild card Francesco Passaro 6-4, 7-5 on the hard court inside the Palazzo Wanny. Eighth-seeded Brandon Nakashima defeated Turkish qualifier Altug Celikbilek 6-3, 6-4. Nakashima’s quarterfinal opponent will be either top-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime or 55th-ranked Oscar Otte.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.