Lee in 5-way tie for lead at Andalucia Masters in Valderrama

SOTOGRANDE, Spain (AP) — Min Woo Lee has shot a 5-under 66 at Valderrama to sit in a five-way tie for the lead at the Andalucia Masters. The Australian had five birdies, an eagle and two bogeys in his opening round to finish tied with Pep Angles, David Horsey, Jazz Janewattananond and Soren Kjeldsen. Lee is coming off a third-place finish at the Spanish Open last week. He is trying to improve on his runner-up finish to Matt Fitzpatrick at Valderrama last year. U.S. Open champion Fitzpatrick is the highest-ranked player at the Andalucia Masters at No. 10. He opened his title defense with a 3-over 74 that included four bogeys and a double bogey.

