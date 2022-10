PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny and Morgan Frost each scored two goals to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night. Flyers coach John Tortorella won his debut with the team in the season opener. Carter Hart stopped 34 shots for the Flyers. Alexander Holtz and Damon Severson scored for the Devils.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.