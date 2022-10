LSU heads to The Swamp for a game against Florida on Saturday. First-year coaches Brian Kelly and Billy Napier can move a step closer to bowl eligibility with a victory. LSU had been enjoying an impressive turnaround under Kelly until last week’s 40-13 debacle at Tennessee. Florida has been in every game this season under Napier, with both losses coming against ranked teams.

