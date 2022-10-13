FIFA open to compensation fund for migrant workers in Qatar

GENEVA (AP) — A top FIFA official says it wants to help workers in Qatar get compensation for being injured while building projects for the World Cup. FIFA deputy secretary general Alasdair Bell tells European lawmakers in Strasbourg, France, that compensation is “certainly something that we’re interested in progressing.” Amnesty International has said FIFA should contribute $440 million toward reparations. That’s the same sum as FIFA’s prize money for the 32 World Cup teams. Qatar was praised for reforming some labor laws while under intense scrutiny of conditions for hundreds of thousands of migrant workers needed there in the past decade.

