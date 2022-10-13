Browns coordinator feeling heat for disappointing defense

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Coordinator Joe Woods isn’t sleeping much these days. Trying to fix Cleveland’s defense has him working long hours. The Browns defense has veered between dysfunctional and disappointing this season. The problem the past two weeks has been stopping the run as both Atlanta and the Los Angeles Chargers racked up more than 200 yards rushing in victories over Cleveland. Woods is confident he has the right personnel, and has vowed to fix Cleveland’s defensive issues. The Browns did some extra tackling this week while preparing to host the New England Patriots on Sunday.

