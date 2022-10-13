Bocchetti given first Serie A head coaching job at Verona

VERONA, Italy (AP) — Former Italian and Russian league center back Salvatore Bocchetti has been handed his first senior-level head coaching job by Hellas Verona in Serie A. Bocchetti replaces Gabriele Cioffi after Cioffi was fired on Tuesday after four straight losses left the club in the relegation zone. Verona has just one win and five points through nine rounds and is 18th after a top-10 finish last season under Ivan Jurić, who then left for Torino. The 35-year-old Bocchetti was an assistant under Jurić last season. He previously played for Genoa, Rubin Kazan, Spartak Moscow, AC Milan and Verona.

