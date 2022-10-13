Skip to Content
Big 12's last undefeated: No. 8 Oklahoma State at No. 13 TCU

By The Associated Press

Eighth-ranked Oklahoma State plays at No. 13 TCU in a matchup of the Big 12′s only remaining undefeated teams. The winner Saturday will join idle No. 17 Kansas State at 3-0 atop the conference standings. Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders and TCU’s Max Duggan are 1-2 in the league for total offense, passing yards and total touchdowns. It is the second undefeated matchup in a row for TCU after beating No. 19 Kansas. The Cowboys have won their last six games since losing last year’s Big 12 championship game. TCU has won six of its seven games since a 63-17 loss last November in Stillwater.

