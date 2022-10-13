AP Source: Brady could be fined for apparent kick of Jarrett

The NFL has looked at Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett’s disputed roughing-the-passer penalty on Tom Brady to determine whether Brady attempted to kick Jarrett and if that warrants a fine, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the league notifies players of fines on Friday. Fines for kicking are $10,500 for a first offense and $15,500 for a second. Jarrett, Atlanta’s defensive tackle, was flagged for slinging Brady to the ground during Tampa Bay’s 21-15 win Sunday. Jarrett and Kansas City defensive end Chris Jones are automatically subject to fines for roughing penalties.

