Whalen, starting-over Gophers welcome heralded frosh class
By DAVE CAMPBELL
AP Sports Writer
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota coach Lindsay Whalen recently asked her players to raise their hand if they played last season with a teammate next to them. Nobody did. That’s because the Gophers only have three players back from 2021-22. The good news in Whalen’s fifth year running the program is the incoming freshmen are filled with promise. Minnesota’s class was ranked 10th in the country by ESPN. Whalen has been having the players scrimmage in practice more often to compensate for the inexperience. The team is also spending more time with a sports psychologist.