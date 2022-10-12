Todd Martin resigns as International Tennis Hall of Fame CEO

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Todd Martin is resigning as CEO of the International Tennis Hall of Fame after nearly a decade in the post to join Beemok Capital. Martin’s move was announced Wednesday. Beemok Capital also announced it had closed its acquisition of the Western & Southern Open tournament from the U.S. Tennis Association. That hard-court event for women and men is held in Ohio in August, shortly before the U.S. Open. An expansion from seven days to 12 is planned for 2025. Martin’s departure from the Hall of Fame is effective Jan. 1. He has led it since September 2014.

