Sabres sign D Samuelsson to 7-year, $30 million contract

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres continued locking up their young core of players by signing defenseman Mattias Samuelsson to a seven-year, $30 million contract. The 22-year-old Samuelsson established himself as one of the team’s top blueliners in his second NHL season last year. He finished with 10 assists in 42 games after missing the start of the season with a leg injury. The Sabres selected Samuelsson with the 32nd pick in the 2018 draft. He is from Philadelphia and is the son of former NHL defenseman Kjell Samuelsson. The signing comes a little over a month after Buffalo signed center Tage Thompson to a seven-year, $50 million deal.

