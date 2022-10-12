Skip to Content
Phillies’ bats go quiet as Braves even NLDS at 1 game apiece

By GEORGE HENRY
AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — The Phillies’ big bats were quiet one day after they banged out seven runs on 12 hits. Kyle Schwarber summed up the Phillies’ offensive frustrations when he swung through strike three to end the eighth inning. With a runner on first and Philadelphia trailing 3-0, Schwarber turned and headed to the dugout to face his teammates with an 0-for-16 streak in the postseason. He struck out three times and went 0 for 4 Wednesday night in Game 2 of the NL Division Series as the Phillies lost 3-0 to the Atlanta Braves to allow the best-of-five series to get tied 1-1.

