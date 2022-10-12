Pacers pick up options on Tyrese Haliburton, 3 others

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers are picking up the fourth-year option on starting point guard Tyrese Haliburton. Indiana also announced it will exercise third-year options on guard Chris Duarte and forward Isaiah Jackson, as well as the fourth-year option on wing Aaron Nesmith. All four moves were expected. Haliburton was acquired from Sacramento in February and is the cornerstone of Indiana’s rebuild. Duarte and Jackson were first-round picks last season. Nesmith was the No. 14 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft.

