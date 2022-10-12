Olympic discus finalist Kaur of India gets 3-year doping ban

MONACO (AP) — Olympic discus finalist Kamalpreet Kaur of India has been banned for three years for doping with an anabolic steroid. Track and field’s Athletics Integrity Unit says Kaur had one year cut from the standard four-year ban after she admitted the violation and accepted her sanction. Kaur will be allowed to keep her sixth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics last year but will miss the 2024 Paris Olympics before the ban expires in March 2025. The 26-year-old Kaur tested positive for stanozolol in March when training in India. The steroid was most famously used by sprinter Ben Johnson at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

