Memphis finalizes extension with coach Penny Hardaway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis has finalized an extension keeping coach Penny Hardaway under contract through April 2028. Wednesday’s announcement updates a memo of understanding agreed to in December 2020. The announcement comes two weeks after the NCAA put Memphis on three years of probation with a public reprimand and a fine. The NCAA declined to punish Hardaway or give the Tigers an NCAA Tournament ban. Athletic director Laird Veatch said in a statement this deal had been in the works for some time. Hardaway says this is his dream job and he does not take it for granted.

