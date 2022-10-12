Marseille continues CL revival with 2-0 win v 9-man Sporting

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Two wins in two matches have given a much-needed boost to Marseille’s chances of reaching the last 16 of the Champions League. Marseille eased to a 2-0 victory over Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday after the Portuguese side had two players sent off. Sporting also had a player sent off in last week’s 4-1 loss to Marseille. Marseille was bottom of the group after two straight defeats but has now moved second. It is above Sporting on head-to-head record and a point behind Group D leader Tottenham after the English side beat Frankfurt 3-2.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.