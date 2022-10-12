Mac Jones’ status unsettled as Pats prep for Browns

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the third straight week, who will be the Patriots’ starting quarterback is an open question. Mac Jones returned to the practice field as New England began preparing for its matchup with Cleveland. But he was listed as a limited participant as he continues to recover from the ankle injury that has sidelined him each of the past two games. He hasn’t been a full participant in a workout since then. He had more zip on his passes during the limited portion of practice open to reporters Wednesday, but still didn’t look to have full mobility. Coach Bill Belichick says it’s too early in the week to tell whether Jones will be ready to return against the Browns.

