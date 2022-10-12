Lewandowski keeps Barcelona barely alive in Champions League

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Robert Lewandowski has scored in stoppage time to keep Barcelona barely alive in the Champions League. Lewandowski’s last-gasp header helped the Catalan club salvage a 3-3 draw with Inter Milan after the visitors had taken the lead through Robin Gosens in the 89th. A loss would have meant elimination for Barcelona for a second consecutive season in the group stage. Xavi Hernández’s team remains in a difficult situation as the result left it with four points, three behind Inter in the fight for second place in Group C. Bayern Munich leads the group with 12 points and has advanced to the knockout stage. Bayern won at Viktoria Plzen 4-2 for its fourth victory in a row.

