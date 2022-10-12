Jets creating an identity by flourishing in 4th quarter

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets are the best team in the NFL in the fourth quarter of games. They’ve had a knack for coming up big in crunch time and it’s a big reason why they’re over .500 at 3-2 for the first time since winning the 2018 season opener. Wide receiver Corey Davis said the Jets put a big emphasis in the offseason on finishing games. The Jets have outscored opponents 58-20 in the fourth quarter including the 21 points they scored Sunday in a 40-17 win over Miami. The 58 points are the most by any team in the final quarter this season, and the 38-point differential is second in the league.

