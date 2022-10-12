Duvernay contributing in plenty of ways for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore’s Devin Duvernay was an All-Pro last season when he ranked in the top 10 in both punt return average and kickoff return average. This season he’s emerged as one of the Ravens’ top receivers. He’s playing an important role after Marquise Brown was traded in the offseason and as Rashod Bateman deals with a foot injury. With Bateman out for last weekend’s game against Cincinnati, the Ravens turned Duvernay loose a bit. He caught five passes for 54 yards, and Baltimore also used him in the running game.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.