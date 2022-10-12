Bielema boost: No. 24 Illini ahead of schedule in year two
By GAVIN GOOD
Associated Press
Bret Bielema suddenly has No. 24 Illinois looking like a Big Ten West contender in his second year since replacing Lovie Smith as the Illini’s coach. They’re ranked for the first time since 2011. They beat Iowa and Wisconsin in the same season for the first time since 1989, and they are rolling behind a stingy defense and productive offense. Bielema, of course, is no stranger to success in the Big Ten. He won big at Wisconsin.