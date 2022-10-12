Bayern into Champions League KO stage with 4-2 win at Plzeň
PLZEŇ, Czech Republic (AP) — Leon Goretzka has scored twice as Bayern Munich clinched its spot in the Champions League knockout stage with a. 4-2 win at Czech champion Viktoria Plzeň. Sadio Mané and Thomas Müller also scored as Bayern wrapped up the result in the first half to ensure it will finish among the top two teams in Group C due to Inter Milan’s dramatic 3-3 draw at Barcelona in the other group game. Bayern leads with 12 points, followed by Inter with 7, then Barcelona with 4, while Plzeň is bottom with zero points after four games so far.