Barcelona, Atlético on brink of early Champions League exits

GENEVA (AP) — Barcelona was saved from Champions League elimination by Robert Lewandowski’s late goals. It was an instant classic at Camp Nou as Barcelona drew 3-3 with Inter Milan which is still favored to advance to the round of 16. Atlético Madrid is also on the brink of going out after drawing 0-0 with Club Brugge. Bayern Munich, Napoli and Brugge all advanced with two games to spare. Bayern won 4-2 at Viktoria Plzen and Napoli won by the same score against Ajax. Mo Salah scored the fastest-ever Champions League hat trick in Liverpool’s 7-1 win at Rangers.

