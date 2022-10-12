Badgers, Spartans try to salvage seasons that have gone awry

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Call it the Big Ten’s midseason “Disappointment Bowl.” Michigan State was 15th and Wisconsin 18th in the preseason AP Top 25. Neither team has a winning record as they prepare to face off Saturday at East Lansing. Wisconsin already has made a coaching change. Wisconsin had gone 0-3 against Power Five opponents before winning 42-7 at Northwestern last week. Michigan State is in even worse shape. The Spartans have followed lopsided victories over Western Michigan and Akron by losing four straight games by an average margin of 20.3 points.

