ACC Commisioner Phillips: Time to expand NCAA’s Big Dance

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips thinks its time to expand the NCAA Tournament. He’s not sure about how many teams or how to make it work within the framework of March Madness. But he’s hopeful that more programs can get in the Big Dance sooner rather than later. Phillips is a proponent of expanding all NCAA championships so more athletes can take part. Notre Dame coach Mike Brey would like to see three more First Fours so all four regionals would have a four-team pod.

