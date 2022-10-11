Young Spurs eagerly await ‘other pieces’ in transition year

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio is going to have a difficult time adding to the NBA-record career victories held by Spurs coach Gregg Popovich. He says the Spurs have a lot of good players. He says they will be valuable when some other pieces of the puzzle show up on the roster. San Antonio is projected to struggle this season. They will be led by 26-year-old center Jakob Poeltl and 22-year-old Devin Vassell. San Antonio also has four promising 19-year-olds in rookies Jeremy Sochan, Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley, along with Josh Primo, who is entering his second season.

